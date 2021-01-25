Abyss Price Tops $0.0164 on Top Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Abyss token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Abyss has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $92,685.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Abyss alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00070726 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.56 or 0.00741964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00047828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.06 or 0.04217105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017501 BTC.

About Abyss

ABYSS is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Abyss

Abyss can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.