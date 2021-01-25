Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.80

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 2198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.76.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 22,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $470,413.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $88,937.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,726.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,957 shares of company stock worth $3,734,401.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

