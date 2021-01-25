Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Trading Up 47.6%

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s share price rose 47.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.96. Approximately 3,170,148 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 499% from the average daily volume of 528,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

AXDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $739.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $373,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 160.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,966,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,506,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,842,000 after purchasing an additional 78,564 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,439,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 45,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.