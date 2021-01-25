Accuray (ARAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 2.06. Accuray has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

In related news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $63,793.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,012.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 50,000 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 243,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,049.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,626 shares of company stock worth $170,153. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

