Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Shares Gap Up to $3.67

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.67, but opened at $4.86. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 13,581 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 250,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 91,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

