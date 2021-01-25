Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 269 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.82.

NYSE CCI traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.89. 1,695,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,382. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

