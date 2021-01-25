Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 396 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Square comprises 3.2% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Square were worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 2.3% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Square by 4.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $6.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,275,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,060,559. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $246.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 340.81, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total value of $35,406,000.00. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,463,655 shares of company stock valued at $308,949,093. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.71.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

