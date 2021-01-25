Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 539.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of COLL stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.46. 399,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,816. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The company has a market cap of $845.88 million, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $30,260.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,201.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $148,680.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,684.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,412 shares of company stock worth $646,670. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLL. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

