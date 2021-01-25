Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases 567 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $844,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 89,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $747,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.95. 575,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,104. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.52. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $98.25.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

