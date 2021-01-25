Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 1,227 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUAN. Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,266,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.00, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $4,914,809.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,592 shares in the company, valued at $31,402,178.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,461.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,986,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 329,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,402,173. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

