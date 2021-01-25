Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 397 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up 0.9% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 48.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Baidu by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $254.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,501,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,064,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.84. The company has a market cap of $88.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baidu from $183.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.66.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

