Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 4,331 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 376.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Fullen Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,377,000. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 212,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 502,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.92. 1,814,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,650. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

