Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,000 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 0.9% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $164,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 40,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,889 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, November 1st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,254,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,675. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.48.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

