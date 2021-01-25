ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $3,578.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008165 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 106,066,626 coins and its circulating supply is 85,924,615 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

According to CryptoCompare, “ADAMANT Messenger is a decentralized anonymous messenger based on the blockchain system. It’s independent of any governments or corporations, and even developers due to the distributed network infrastructure that contains an open-source code. ADAMANT Business is a private blockchain for companies, based on ADAMANT. Unlike typical P2P and centralized messengers, the blockchain system offers superior security and privacy. What’s more, it provides users with new possibilities such as storing and transferring cryptocurrencies In-Chat with full control of private keys; use ADAMANT as a 2FA solution, exchange cryptocurrency anonymously and bet on Bitcoin rates and more. The ADAMANT blockchain system belongs to its users. Nobody can control, block, deactivate, restrict or censor accounts. Users take full responsibility for their content, messages, media, and goals and intentions of using the messenger. Privacy is the main concept of ADAMANT: neither phone numbers nor emails are required. Apps have no access to the contact list or geotags, IPs are hidden from chatters and paranoids can use ADAMANT via Tor. All the messages are encrypted with the Diffie-Hellman Curve25519, Salsa20, Poly1305 algorithms and signed by SHA-256 + Ed25519 EdDSA. Private keys are never transferred to the network. The sequence of messages and their authenticity is guaranteed by the blockchain. Apps are available for Web PWA, Tor, iOS, Android, Windows, Mac OS, GNU/Linux. “

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

