Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:ADX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.72. 200,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,191. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 5,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $89,503.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

