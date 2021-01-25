Adelphi Capital LLP Sells 69,793 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Adelphi Capital LLP trimmed its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,128,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,793 shares during the period. Ryanair accounts for about 24.1% of Adelphi Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Adelphi Capital LLP’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $124,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RYAAY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

RYAAY stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.99. 19,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,363. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $118.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.