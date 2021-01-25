adidas’ (ADDYY) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ADDYY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered adidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC lowered adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.00.

ADDYY stock opened at $169.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.96. adidas has a 1-year low of $87.65 and a 1-year high of $185.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 123.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in adidas in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in adidas by 15.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in adidas by 32.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in adidas by 18.6% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

