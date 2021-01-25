Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Raised to $45.00 at KeyCorp

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adient from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.23.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $35.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. Adient has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adient will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 14.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Adient by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

