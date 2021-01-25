Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) vs. Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Financial Contrast

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

95.4% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Repay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advantage Solutions and Repay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Repay 0 2 9 0 2.82

Advantage Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.09%. Repay has a consensus price target of $27.36, suggesting a potential upside of 10.83%. Given Advantage Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than Repay.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Solutions N/A N/A N/A Repay -12.06% 3.75% 2.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Repay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Solutions N/A N/A $2.47 million N/A N/A Repay $104.60 million 17.33 -$40.03 million N/A N/A

Advantage Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Repay.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc. was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding. It provides payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.