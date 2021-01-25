Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.30

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.30 and last traded at $87.97, with a volume of 1029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.92.

Advantest Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

