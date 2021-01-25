AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys 192 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,745.00 to $1,835.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,361.68.

CMG traded down $7.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,486.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,786. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,510.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,382.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,276.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.