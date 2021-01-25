AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys 832 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for about 0.5% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total transaction of $16,448,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,032 shares in the company, valued at $328,001,723.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.57, for a total value of $439,589.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,142,827.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,247 shares of company stock valued at $42,665,178 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $5.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $391.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,279. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $356.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.45.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

