AdvisorShares Investments LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,754 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 15.3% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $65,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 960.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JKH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $396.99. 25,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,274. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $183.44 and a one year high of $402.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.69.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

