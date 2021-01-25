AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.7% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total transaction of $4,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,033 shares of company stock valued at $82,793,823. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.98.

Tesla stock traded up $34.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $880.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,589,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,594,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $718.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.21. The company has a market capitalization of $834.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,768.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

