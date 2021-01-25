AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $944,000 Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $17,918,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 127.8% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 19,775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $2.20 on Monday, reaching $87.12. 1,644,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,447. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

