AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $955,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,835,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,207,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $841,347,000 after purchasing an additional 174,024 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 55.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 402,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,503,000 after purchasing an additional 144,427 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,749,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 588.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 124,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,038,000 after acquiring an additional 106,764 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.67.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $2.11 on Monday, hitting $734.28. The stock had a trading volume of 390,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,514. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $758.00. The firm has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $726.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $691.24.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

