AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 478.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 32,188 shares during the quarter. PerkinElmer comprises approximately 1.3% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PerkinElmer by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,804,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $477,515,000 after purchasing an additional 183,059 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 2,328,343 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 808.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,036,000 after acquiring an additional 964,569 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 22.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 787,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,795,000 after acquiring an additional 144,900 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,591.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after acquiring an additional 722,568 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.05. 662,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,364. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.61.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.2144 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,743. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.60.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.