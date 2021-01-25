AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.93, for a total transaction of $10,498,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.14, for a total transaction of $11,942,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $64,263,315. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock traded down $16.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $560.11. 370,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $603.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.56.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

