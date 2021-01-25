AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 417.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.43.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $387.94. The stock had a trading volume of 306,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,864. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $402.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.