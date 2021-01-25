AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 681 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $27.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $785.59. 686,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,593. The company’s 50 day moving average is $856.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $630.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 278.41, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total transaction of $1,357,158.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,323,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.17, for a total value of $16,263,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,410,981.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,501 shares of company stock valued at $35,576,050. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $597.37.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

