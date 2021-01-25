aelf 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.91 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000440 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $76.15 million and $18.91 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00071950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.95 or 0.00801597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006683 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.24 or 0.04333448 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017346 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF is a token. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.io. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars.

