aelf (ELF) 1-Day Volume Tops $31.72 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, aelf has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $81.41 million and approximately $31.72 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00069985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.11 or 0.00740635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00047920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.12 or 0.04172287 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016846 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF is a token. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.io. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.