Affiance Financial LLC Has $13.72 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Affiance Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 7.2% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 59,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,385 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,009.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 255,247 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,103,000. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,879. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average is $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

