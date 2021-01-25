Affiance Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,200,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIOO traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,186. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.68 and a 200 day moving average of $145.83. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $185.72.

