Affiance Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Affiance Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,515.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,899,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,487,000 after buying an additional 1,781,828 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3,137.0% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 423,491 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $6,547,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,706,000 after acquiring an additional 238,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,059,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 165,714 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,807. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.