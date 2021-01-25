Affiance Financial LLC Sells 66 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne makes up approximately 1.2% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 28.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 393.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded up $2.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $358.99. The stock had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,507. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $361.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.76.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total transaction of $2,520,431.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,730.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,680 shares of company stock valued at $22,479,696. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TECH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.45.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.