Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $510.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will announce $510.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $486.80 million and the highest is $528.55 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $555.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.79.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.68. 285,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,819. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth about $77,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

