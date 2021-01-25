AgJunction Inc. (AJX.TO) (TSE:AJX) Shares Gap Down to $0.55

AgJunction Inc. (AJX.TO) (TSE:AJX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.51. AgJunction Inc. (AJX.TO) shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 30,648 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.60 million and a P/E ratio of -10.38.

AgJunction Inc. (AJX.TO) (TSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.09 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that AgJunction Inc. will post 0.0098182 EPS for the current year.

AgJunction Inc. (AJX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AJX)

AgJunction Inc provides guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications worldwide. Its products and solutions offer accurate guidance and positioning, autosteering, and machine automation for the agriculture markets and used in various farming operation, including tilling, planting, spraying, and harvesting.

