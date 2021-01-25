Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €3.33 ($3.92).

AF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of EPA:AF opened at €4.70 ($5.53) on Monday. Air France-KLM SA has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($17.24). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €4.97 and its 200 day moving average is €4.03.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

