Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Joseph C. Hete Sells 10,000 Shares

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 512,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,997,232.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $32.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $404.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

