Airbloc Tops One Day Trading Volume of $49,973.00 (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $49,973.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Airbloc has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Airbloc token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00072479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.50 or 0.00808325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00049157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.46 or 0.04314478 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017591 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc (ABL) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Token Trading

Airbloc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

