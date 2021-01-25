Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Get Airbus alerts:

EADSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB upgraded Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Airbus from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Airbus has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airbus (EADSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.