AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) (LON:AJB) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) (LON:AJB)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 443 ($5.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.64. AJ Bell plc has a 12-month low of GBX 229 ($2.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 442.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 431.31. The company has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 46.63.

In related news, insider Laura Carstensen sold 52,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59), for a total value of £222,752.60 ($291,027.70). Also, insider Andrew James Bell sold 3,624,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.01), for a total transaction of £16,674,972.40 ($21,785,958.19). Insiders have sold a total of 3,756,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,551,620 in the last 90 days.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

