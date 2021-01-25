Akash Network (AKT) Market Capitalization Reaches $57.17 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Akash Network has traded up 64.6% against the dollar. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $57.17 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for $1.74 or 0.00005214 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00055660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00127216 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00074762 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00274189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00068934 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038602 BTC.

Akash Network’s total supply is 117,979,049 coins and its circulating supply is 32,890,621 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network.

