Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

NASDAQ:AKRO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $281,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 128.4% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,333 shares during the last quarter. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. now owns 5,830,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,512,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 99.6% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 831,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,602,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 31.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,681,000 after buying an additional 323,776 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 111.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 56,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

