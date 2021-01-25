Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has $507.97 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,400 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises about 2.8% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $507,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,798,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 35,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,681. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 135.17, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

