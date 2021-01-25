Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock Holdings Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,797 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $35,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.48. 833,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,996. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $179.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

