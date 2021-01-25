Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.45

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$22.45 and last traded at C$22.37, with a volume of 767049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.66. The company has a market cap of C$13.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$501.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$517.18 million. Analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.409 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 73.11%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.