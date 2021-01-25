Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.38. The stock had a trading volume of 17,161,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,172,924. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.02 and its 200 day moving average is $267.86. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $707.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.78.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.