Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.38 on Monday, reaching $261.00. 972,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,918,666. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.78.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

